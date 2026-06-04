John Bolton to plead guilty to withholding and disclosing classified documents

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de junio, 2026

John Bolton, a former advisor to Donald Trump during his first term, will plead guilty to withholding and disclosing classified documents related to national security.

His hearing is scheduled for June 26. In October 2025, he was charged with mishandling secret documentation.

According to AFP, Bolton was accused of abusing his position as national security advisor by sharing more than a thousand pages of documents with two people in his entourage.

Those two individuals lacked permission to access classified information.

Bolton served as national security advisor between April 2018 and September 2019. He previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.), during the tenure of George W. Bush, and held other positions during the Ronald Reagan administration.

Once he left office in 2019, Bolton began to be critical of Trump, whom he went so far as to say is "unfit" to hold the office of president and lead the country.