Several Democrats refuse to debate candidates supported by Donald Trump

Published by 3 de junio, 2026

Electoral debates are a tradition in the country. Despite this, several Democratic Party candidates refuse to debate their Republican opponents ahead of the November midterms. The main reason driving the Democratic hopefuls to not want to have a 'face-to-face' with their political rivals is that they are backed by Donald Trump.

This is a flight from the verbal contest that is being backed by certain media outlets and lobbies, the same ones that consider pro-Trump candidates as "weak" heading into the midterms. Reuters published in late July that "Republican voters' embrace of fringe and divisive candidates is jeopardizing the party's goal of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November's midterm elections, as well as winning key governors' races."

"Object of jokes" and "marginal"

The first case of a female Democratic candidate who does not debate is Katie Hobbs. Secretary of State for Arizona has the backing of far-left tycoon George Soros and is running for governor of the southern state, a position in which she is competing with Republican Kari Lake.

Several media outlets consider Lake an "election denier," and Hobbs believes that debating Lake would be "the butt of late-night TV jokes," despite the venue or date facilities provided by the Republican candidate.

Also in Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly (D) refuses to debate Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters, believing him to be a "fringe" candidate.

Mark Kelly file photo

"Mocking a stroke survivor"

Pennsylvania Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman continues to avoid debates. First he did it in his party's own primaries and, now, he doesn't want to have a face-off with Trump-backed Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Candidate Fetterman suffered a stroke, which took him out of the race for some time. Once he recovered, Mehmet Oz offered to discuss with him some helpful resources, such as having an earpiece or having papers on the table. Fetterman not only rejects it, but accuses Oz of being "mocking a stroke survivor."

Finally, Fetterman confirmed that he will attend a debate against Mehmet Oz in mid to late October after being pressured.

Who does not give an answer at the moment is Josh Shapiro. The Democratic politician received Doug Mastriano's debate petition for the office of Governor of Pennsylvania.

Saphiro

Mastriano has Donald Trump's full support for the midterm: "There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for election integrity than state Senator Doug Mastriano."

Court case

Dana Nessel is in the midst of her re-election campaign for Michigan Attorney General. The Democratic candidate also refused to engage in a debate with the Republican challenger, Matt DePerno. She claims open case against DePerno, accused of tampering with election machines: "Debating Matthew DePerno would cause me to violate my oath of office and provide a forum for him to circulate hateful rhetoric and dangerous, false claims about our elections. It's beneath the dignity of the office he seeks to serve."

Another case is Georgia, whereTrump-backed Herschel Walker and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock have yet to debate for the state senate seat.