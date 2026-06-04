Special Mission in Caracas: the top US military chief landed in Venezuela to align security strategy

General Dan Caine greets military personnel at the US Embassy in Caracas.AFP PHOTO / Public Affairs of the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff via DVIDS / Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 3 de junio, 2026

On the morning of June 3, exactly five months after the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, a U.S. government plane landed at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

Shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that the main passenger on the aircraft was General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, in what was his first visit to the country.

Caine arrived aboard a Boeing C-32A (registration number 98-0002) operating under the SAM713 (Special Air Mission) call sign from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.

This type of air deployment is strictly reserved for the top hierarchy in Washington -such as the Vice President or Secretaries of State or Defense—which underscores the enormous relevance that the Trump administration attaches to the political and security process that Venezuela is going through.

Bilateral coordination and Washington's security agenda.

According to the official Joint Chiefs of Staff report, General Caine participated in bilateral discussions with senior leaders of the interim regime, as well as with the leadership and staff of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

While at the diplomatic headquarters, the senior U.S. commander also inspected and greeted members of the Marine Security Augmentation Unit, expressing his gratitude to them for the protection work provided.

The U.S. military agenda made clear its objectives at the strategic level for the country. General Caine emphasized the critical importance of Venezuelan stability, shared security in the Western Hemisphere and, fundamentally, the unwavering commitment of the Joint Force to guarantee the implementation of the three-phase plan designed by the President of the United States.

In the same vein, Washington ratified that its primary objective is to bring about a prosperous, stable and democratic Venezuela that remains aligned with the strategic interests of the United States.

Return to free markets and an end to isolationism

The meeting takes placeat a stellar moment in the bilateral relationship, characterized by the normalization of communications after the profound political changes in the South American nation, allowing open discussions on oil, energy and institutional order.

While in social networks, Venezuelans received the news with optimism and messages of welcome to the military chief, broad citizen sectors recalled that the reestablishment of relations must be accompanied by substantial progress in the transition to democracy, in matters of justice, and in the revision of the lists of persons requested by the U.S. judicial authorities.

The presence of General Dan Caine on Venezuelan soil constitutes the highest level military contact between the two nations in recent contemporary history.