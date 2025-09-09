IDF targets Hamas terrorists in Doha, Qatar

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de septiembre, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Tuesday carried out a targeted strike against senior members of Hamas’s leadership in Doha, Qatar.

Those targeted had for years directed the terror group’s operations, were directly responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and have been managing the ongoing war against Israel, according to an IDF statement.

The military said measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions. It added that operations would continue with determination to defeat Hamas.

According to a report in Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya, top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the strike.

Other Hamas leaders abroad known to be based in Qatar include Khaled Mashaal, Zaher Jabarin, Mohammad Ismail Darwish, Mousa Abu Marzouk, Hussam Badran and Tahar Anunu.

“We attacked the Hamas leadership in Qatar and we are awaiting the results of the attack. There was a consensus in the political and security leadership,” a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.

Ten explosions were reportedly heard and heavy smoke was seen in the city in the area of Hamas headquarters. According to Arab reports, Hamas’s negotiating team had gathered to discuss an American proposal for the return of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

1800 ק"מ מישראל: מבצע "פסגת האש" בקטאר בוצע בתיאום עם מדינות נוספות; מטוסי קרב הפציצו עם חימושים מדוייקים כדי להבטיח התוצאה; הרמטכ"ל זמיר ומפקד חיל האוויר תומר בר פיקדו אישית מהבור בקריה, בעיקר בגלל החשש להתלקחות והקרבה למערכות ההגנה האיראניות pic.twitter.com/Ql5b7VZ27D — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) September 9, 2025

The Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the attack.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” wrote Majed Al Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry. “This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

Israel reportedly named the operation “Judgement Gathering” and got a greenlight from the Trump administration, according to Channel 12.

“We have proven during the war that we know how to see the big picture and eliminate our enemy at the time that is most convenient for us. The message here is important—the Jewish people do not forget, and our enemies are not protected anywhere and at any time,” Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel’s minister for the development of the periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, told JNS.

“The next steps to be taken are to continue the planned operation to occupy Gaza, which will lead to the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the hostages,” he added.

Hamas leaders on October 7 were praying in Doha, Qatar while watching the massacre unfolding on television. I suspect some of these leaders were targeted today by Israel. pic.twitter.com/z2zBxoiHBa — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 9, 2025

Red Sea cables cut, slowing internet across Asia and Mideast

Several undersea cables in the Red Sea were cut on Saturday, causing widespread internet disruptions across the Middle East and parts of Asia, including the United Arab Emirates.



The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, according to the Associated Press, which cited concerns about Houthi terrorists in Yemen potentially targeting the infrastructure as part of their terror campaign against Israel.



The cable failures occurred near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and affected major systems such as SMW4 and IMEWE, which route internet traffic between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

