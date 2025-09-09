DHS launches operation to arrest illegal immigrants with criminal records in Chicago

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)launched a campaign to arrest illegal immigrants with criminal records in Chicago. 'Operation Midway Blitz' will be coordinated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and will not involve the cooperation of city authorities.

The announcement came just days after Democrats protested against Donald Trump, who threatened to deploy federal forces to reduce crime in the nation's third-largest city.

According to the agency run by Kristi Noem, the operation is named in honor of Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old who was killed in January by an undocumented driver.

"This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets," the DHS reported from DHS on social media.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime, while Governor Pritzker stands with criminal illegal aliens," they added.

Shortly after the announcement, DHS released a list of illegal aliens believed to be on the lam in Chicago. Among them is Pedro Gonzalez, a 34-year-old Venezuelan described as a member of the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

Also on the same list is Abdul Al Kaby, 60. According to DHS, he has "convictions for felonious assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and murder/intent to kill."

Because Chicago is a "sanctuary" city, local authorities will not cooperate with ICE agents. This initiative is separate from Trump's intentions to deploy federal forces to the city. Both the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and the city's mayor, Brandon Johnson, assured that they would not join the federal government's effort.