Alleged Tren de Aragua member accused of attempting to murder a federal officer

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de junio, 2025

An alleged member of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization, was charged with attempted murder against a federal agent. He is Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, an illegal immigrant who attacked two Homeland Security and FBI agents when they tried to detain him in Bellevue, Nebraska.

As explained by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Hurtado-Cariaco violently resisted arrest. He slammed one of the agents' heads against the pavement and applied a choke hold. He released him after an agent used the same chokehold on him. He then fled on foot and was subsequently arrested at his apartment. The injured agent had to be transported to a hospital.

"Deadly violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated by this Department of Justice. We have charged this illegal alien with attempted murder," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in this regard.

"Federal law enforcement officers are tasked with enforcing the laws of the United States and they must be able to do so safely. These federal agents maintained their professionalism while being met with potentially fatal violence. Despite sustaining injuries, the agents did not give up and made a successful arrest," U.S. Attorney Lesley A. Woods added.

Hurtado-Cariaco already appeared before a judge, who ordered him to remain in federal custody. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

"The arrest and prosecution of this vicious Tren de Aragua gang member underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Violent attacks from terrorists against those who serve our communities will be met with swift and decisive justice," Todd Blanche, assistant attorney general, said.