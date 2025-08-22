With pizzas and hamburgers, Trump visited troops and law enforcement in Washington, DC: 'I just wanted to thank you'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump visited law enforcement and members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. Accompanied by some cabinet members and other officials, the president brought pizzas, hamburgers and showed them his support to continue fighting crime in the nation's capital. "It's like a different place, a different city," the Republican affirmed.

Trump arrived Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Park Police operations center in Anacostia. There, he spoke before agents from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the National Guard, the Marshals Service, the Secret Service, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), and the Office of Homeland Security Investigations.

With the president were Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, among others.

Trump began by thanking law enforcement for their work, then announced that he would seek to extend the deployment to protect public safety. Under section 740 of the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can take control of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) for 30 days, provided he notifies Congress of his decision.

"I look at you people, I understand why because there's no games. Right? We're not playing games. We're gonna make it safe. And we're gonna then go on to other places, but we're gonna stay here for a while. We wanna make this absolutely perfect. It's our capital. And, I guess it used to be many years ago, say, but it's certainly not had a a very good run. And you gotta be strong. You gotta be tough. You gotta do your job. Whatever it takes to do your job, you gotta do your job. The crime numbers are way down," the Republican said.

"We've had some incredible results. It's like a different place. It's like a different city. It's the capital — it's going to be the best in the world. I just wanted to thank you — you'er doing incredible. You're incredible people. You make the country run," he continued.

In addition, he pledged to bring back the "beauty" to Washington, D.C., to make it one of the most attractive capitals in the world. To that end, he plans to ask Congress for additional funds to redo the pavement, medians and parks.

"The grass here died about 40 years ago. So, we're going to be rebuilding all of your parks and it's going to happen fast. It's going to go up like a miracle. So, you do the job on safety and I'll get this place fixed up physically and we're going to be so proud of it at the end of six months, but let's say at the end of a year. This place will be maxed out in terms of beauty. You'll have all new surfaces. You'll have all new medians. Everything's going to look beautiful," he added.

The president and his entourage also brought White House-made hamburgers and pizzas to share with those in attendance: "We have great hamburgers cooked by the White House and we have pizza... I'll eat with you and we're going to have a little fun... then we're going to get back to work and we're going to take care of these criminals."

A day earlier, JD Vance and Pete Hegseth made a surprise visit to National Guard troops at Union Station. Like Trump, they shared burgers with law enforcement.