Trump administration halts issuance of work visas for commercial truck drivers

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de agosto, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that the president's administration Donald Trump paused the issuance of any and all work visas for commercial truck drivers, explaining that the increase in immigrants working in this type of vehicle represents a danger to Americans. The announcement comes shortly after an illegal immigrant from India named Harjinder Singh killed three people following an accident on a Florida highway.

"Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," Rubio commented in a post on his X account.

Commercial truck drivers will have to handle English.

Since the start of his second presidency, Trump has taken different types of steps to address concerns many Americans have expressed about truck drivers, claiming many of them don't even drive English. In April, the Republican leader signed an executive order mandating enforcement of a rule expressly requiring all commercial truck drivers in the United States to meet all language proficiency standards.

The new order signed by Trump requires drivers to pass basic literacy tests in reading, writing and speaking English without the assistance of an interpreter, and directs all states in the country to incorporate language assessments into the commercial driver's license process. After issuing the order, the American Trucking Associations released a statement expressing its appreciation to the president for "responding to our concerns on the uneven application of this existing regulation."