State Department revokes over 6,000 student visas over assault, DUI, terrorism support: report

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - Just The News 19 de agosto, 2025

The State Department in roughly the past seven months has revoked more than 6.000 student visas over assault, DUIs, burglary, terrorism support, and overstays, according to a newsreport Monday.

"Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States," a senior State Department official told Fox News. "About 4,000 visas alone have been revoked because these visitors broke the law while visiting our country, including records of assault and DUIs."

About 800 students had their visas revoked due to being arrested for or charged with assault, according to the official. Meanwhile, the 200-300 students whose visas were pulled for their support of terrorism had raised funds for the terrorist group Hamas, or committed similar actions.

In total, about 40.000 visas have been revoked this year by the State Department, compared to 16.000 during the same timeframe under the Biden administration.

"Even if the previous administration was doing less, they were still revoking visas," the State Department official said. "It's not something that just started on January 20 … . So this has happened for years."

© Just The News