Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de agosto, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday threatened the Kremlin with new sanctions if a peace agreement is not reached in Ukraine, two days after the summit in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin concluded.

"If we’re not going to be able to reach an agreement here at any point, then there are going to be consequences," Rubio told NBC. "Not only the consequences of the war continuing, but the consequences of all those sanctions continuing, and potentially new sanctions on top of it as well."

During another interview with CBS, when the secretary of state was asked if the U.S. would demand Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory as part of a deal, Rubio acknowledged Sunday that both sides would have to make concessions to reach an agreement that would end the conflict.

"We want to wind up with a peace deal that ends this war so Ukraine can go on with the rest of their lives and rebuild their country and be assured that this is never going to happen again," the secretary of state said on “Face the Nation,” noting that this would require both sides to "give."

"If one side gets everything they want, that's called surrender," Rubio said. "And that's not what we're close to doing, because neither side here is on the verge of surrender, or anything close to it."

"I'm not saying we're on the verge of a peace deal, but I am saying that we saw movement," Rubio added. "Enough movement to justify a follow-up meeting with Zelensky and the Europeans, enough movement for us to dedicate even more time to this," he added.