Trump calls for the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accused of fraud

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for the resignation of Lisa Cook, one of the heads of the Federal Reserve (FED), through a message on his Social Truth network.

The president's position comes after Bloomberg reported that according to Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) head Bill Pulte, Cook allegedly "falsified bank documents and property records to obtain favorable loan terms" for two home loans.

The FHFA director then asked the Justice Department to open an investigation into Cook, according to the document reproduced by the news agency.

"Cook must resign, now!!!" the U.S. president wrote, sharing the Bloomberg article.

A Cook resignation, AFP recalled, would allow Trump to strengthen his control over the Fed by having two seats to renew and thus push for the central bank to cut its rates faster to support his economic measures.

Already, the early resignation of Adriana Kugler, also a Biden nominee, allowed Trump to provisionally appoint one of his advisers, Stephen Miran.

Lisa Cook was appointed by Joe Biden in 2022. Her current term expires in 2038.