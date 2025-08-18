Jeanine Pirro confirms the arrest of a woman who traveled to DC to "eliminate" Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de agosto, 2025

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, confirmed that authorities arrested a woman who threatened to "take out" Donald Trump. Through a video posted on her social networks, the official explained the case of Natalie Rose Jones, who is already in custody and will be charged with two federal crimes for "knowingly and deliberately threatening the life of the president of the United States."

The then-presidential candidate suffered two attempts on his life in 2024. The first, and most famous, was Butler, Pennsylvania. The second took place a few months later, in West Palm Beach, Florida. There, some Secret Service agents perceived the presence of a rifle pointed from nearby bushes. An agent was fired, and the suspect fled and was later arrested.

At this time, Pirro related that Jones had made death threats against Trump on social media and had traveled to the nation's capital to allegedly make good on his threats.

"Her threats were on Facebook and Instagram, and she continued to call the president a terrorist and was working to have him 'eliminated.' She is now in custody. She will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pirro said in the aforementioned video.

"Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served. We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation," he added.

Aside from the testimony of the attorney for DC, there is still no further information on Jones' case.

Pirro, 74, was confirmed for her position in early August by a 50-45 vote in the Senate. She was nominated by the president after a lack of Republican consensus around Ed Martin, the first choice for the post.