The result of Trump's measures in DC: Major crimes fell dramatically

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de agosto, 2025

The D.C. Police Union published the crime statistics following the measures implemented by the Trump administration. According to its data, since the president announced the measures to control crime in the nation's capital, major crimes experienced a significant drop.

Through a publication on its X account, the union specified that vehicle theft dropped by 83%, violent crimes by 22% and common robberies by 46%. In addition, property crimes saw a 6% decrease, while overall crime was down 8%.

"While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent," they added.

This law was initially passed after the George Floyd protests to increase the accountability of police forces. It was ratified in 2022 by the City Council.

However, for Gregg Pemberton, head of the D.C. Police Union, the law ended up hurting law enforcement. Specifically, he cited budget and hiring limits. Although there is authorization for 4,000 personnel, there are currently 3,180 officers, leaving more than 800 vacancies.

Are D.C. authorities lying about crime statistics?



Pemberton recently spoke to Fox News and questioned the credibility of official statistics. According to him, there is more crime than is reported.

"That's one of the chief complaints of our members. When we go around and talk to them is that they respond to the scenes of these violent crimes and inevitably you'll have a captain or a commander or sometimes a lieutenant show up on the scene and advise them to take a report for a lesser offense. One of the things that we see them do often, is sometimes there'll be a shooting or a stabbing and if the victim is uncooperative with the police, which is not uncommon in some areas of the city, they'll be directed to take an injured person to the hospital report, which is not even a crime at all. It's an incident report. Sometimes you'll have a robbery. It'll be reported as a theft. Other times you'll have burglaries that are reported as unlawful entry or thefts," he told Fox News.

"This is something that's been unfortunately part of parcel of the Police Department for some time and we're very skeptical that these crime stats are accurate," he added.