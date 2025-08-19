Three more Republican states authorize sending troops to Washington

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de agosto, 2025

Three more Republican governors authorized the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., Monday as part of President Donald Trump's growing show of force.

The president explained that this action is designed to combat crime and strengthen immigration enforcement in the nation's capital. The announcements by Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana raised the number of state troops assigned to the president's initiative to more than 1,100, and the number of states to six.

Earlier, Ohio, West Virginia and South Carolina had joined, which also announced Monday the deployment of National Guard troops in that state. Trump intends to rid the region of gangs.

"Support President Trump’s effort to return law and order to our nation's capital"

"I’ve approved the deployment of approximately 200 Mississippi National Guard Soldiers to Washington, D.C., to support President Trump’s effort to return law and order to our nation’s capital," Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement.

His announcement follows that of other Republican states also participating in this deployment to Washington, D.C., which is run by Democrats.

Ohio will send 150 reserves, South Carolina about 200, and West Virginia will provide about 350, some of whom have already arrived in Washington. These will join the 800 National Guard members already mobilized in the capital.

Last week, Trump said he would bring order to the capital under his administration's control and deploy the National Guard.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, refuted that there is an increase in violence by assuring that it is at "its lowest level in 30 years."

The president previously deployed the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles in June to control protests against his administration's immigration policy.