Trump administration takes control of Washington DC and will deploy National Guard

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2025

Hours after deploying the FBI, President Donald Trump announced that his administration will take control of Washington, D. C. and put the National Guard on the streets to bring the crime crisis in the nation's capital to an end.

At a White House press conference, Trump reported that 800 National Guard members will be deployed "to help restore law and order in Washington, D. C." In addition, the president added that his cabinet is considering the possibility of mobilizing the Army.

During his appearance, Trump took aim at those who have been in charge in the capital. "This dire public safety crisis stems directly from the abject failures of the city's local leadership. The radical left City Council adopted no cash bail," he said, alluding to the Democrats.

"They turned our nation's capital into a sanctuary jurisdiction... It's a sanctuary for criminals," Trump added.

With Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi present at the appearance - among other public figures - Trump confirmed that the attorney general is taking the reins of the Metropolitan Police Department "as of this moment."

Trump listed a series of arguments evidencing the crime crisis in the capital.

"The homicide rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogota, Colombia... The number of auto thefts has doubled in the last five years," the president noted.

This Sunday, through a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that his goal in the capital is to "immediately clean up the city's homeless population and take swift action against crime."

"It will not only be about ending crime, murders and deaths in our nation's capital, but also about cleaning up and overall physical renovation and the state of our once beautiful and well-kept capital," he added.