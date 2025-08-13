ANALYSIS
Soros and other left-wing megadonors contribute $20 million to groups funding protests against federalization in DC
The Free D.C. activists who protested Monday against the National Guard deployment in the capital are sponsored by progressive organizations Community Change and Community Change Action, which have benefited from millions of dollars in donations from organizations like that of the Hungarian businessman.
Several left-leaning organizations, including George Soros's Open Society Foundations, contributed some $20 million to groups funding the recent protests against the federalization of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), revealed The New York Post in an exclusive report.
Activists from Free D.C., a project sponsored by left-leaning nonprofits Community Change and Community Change Action, rallied Monday in the capital against the Trump administration's decision to deploy the National Guard in Washington.
According to an analysis shared with The New York Post, Community Change and Community Change Action have benefited from millions of dollars in donations coming from progressive organizations such as Open Society Foundations, the Tides Foundation and Arabella Advisors.
Politics
White House releases data debunking Democrats' criticism of DC federalization
Carlos Dominguez
In 2023 alone, Community Change and Community Change Action received $4 million from Open Society Foundations, $680,000 from Arabella and $145,000 from the Tides Foundation, Americans for Public Trust discovered in financial documents shared with The New York Post.
"DC is facing shootings, carjackings, and assaults, and yet progressive groups like The Pritzker Foundation, George Soros, and the Arabella Network all spend millions of dollars to manufacture protests that weaken our communities," said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust.
Arabella Advisors is a D.C.-based consulting firm that advises donors and progressive organizations on where to put their money. According to The New York Post, this consulting firm manages several funds that finance progressive groups, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Windward Fund and the New Venture Fund, which have also given money to Community Change and Community Change Action since 2020.
Politics
Soros donated $37 million to leftist groups supporting Zohran Mamdani's candidacy
Carlos Dominguez
"It is ironic that a protest to ostensibly 'Free D.C.' was hosted by Community Change, a group funded by massive amounts of outside dark money to push a pro-crime agenda," Sutherland added in remarks to The New York Post.
Between 2020 and 2023, Community Change and Community Change Action received $12.6 million from the Open Society Foundation, $5.6 million from Arabella and $1.9 million from the Tides Foundation under numerous grants that, according to The New York Post report, have been categorized for purposes such as “civil rights, social action, advocacy” and “social welfare activities.”
According to The New York Post, it is not really clear how much of this money has been used directly by Free D.C.
Society
The first National Guard troops are seen in Washington DC to combat the wave of violence in the capital
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Soros donated millions to leftist groups supporting Zohran Mamdani
Recently, Mamdani said to NBC News, "I don't think that we should have billionaires," while reaffirming his plan to raise property taxes in "richer and whiter neighborhoods" if elected mayor.
However, according to financial records reviewed by The New York Post, Soros' Open Society Foundations has funneled more than $36 million to the Working Families Party, as well as nine other groups that played a key role in promoting the socialist for his 2025 New York mayoral bid.