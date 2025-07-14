Soros donated $37 million to leftist groups supporting Zohran Mamdani's candidacy
George Soros’ Open Society Foundation has funneled millions of dollars to the Working Families Party and nine other organizations that played a key role in promoting the socialist candidate’s campaign for New York City mayor.
The campaign of Zohran Mamdani, the socialist candidate for mayor of New York, has indirectly benefited from approximately $37 million contributed by George Soros to progressive groups that support him.
Mamdani recently told NBC News, "I don't think we should have billionaires, frankly," while reaffirming his plan to raise real estate taxes on "wealthier, whiter neighborhoods" if elected mayor.
However, according to financial records reviewed by the New York Post, Soros' Open Society foundation has funneled more than $36 million to the Working Families Party and nine other organization that have played a key role in promoting Mamdani's 2025 bid for New York City mayor.
Politics
New York's financial elite launches offensive to stop Mamdani's candidacy
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
According to the New York Post, since 2016, the Working Families Party has received at least $23.7 million from George Soros, funneled through its nonprofit fundraising arm, the Working Families Organization.
Millions of dollars also went to nine other non-profit organizations:
- Make The Road Action: $3.51 million
- Emgage Action: $3.47 million
- Community Voices Heard Power!: $2.63 million
- Moveon.org Civic Action: $2.34 million
- Jewish Voice For Peace Action: $650,000
- Indian American Impact: $450,000
- Progressive Change Institute: $450,000
- Council for American-Islamic Relations: $366,010
- Drum Beats/Desis Rising And Moving Up: $78,000
"While Zohran Mamdani attacks job creators and rants against wealth, the truth is that he benefits from the millionaire support of billionaires and the very nonprofit network he seeks to disassociate himself from," Eric Adams told the NYP.
“You can’t have it both ways. We need leaders who bring people together, not politicians who demonize success while benefiting from it,” added New York City’s Democratic Mayor, Eric Adams.
Mamdani's socialist proposals
- Create a network of state-owned supermarkets.
- Impose a 2% income tax on millionaires.
- Create an alternative public safety force to the NYPD.
- Allocate $65 million for transgender health care, including for minors.
- Transform 50 schools into climate resilience centers.
- Provide free day care and free buses for all.
- Freeze rent prices.
- Raise the corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%.
- Implement a minimum wage of $30 an hour by 2030.