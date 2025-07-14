Soros donated $37 million to leftist groups supporting Zohran Mamdani's candidacy

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de julio, 2025

The campaign of Zohran Mamdani, the socialist candidate for mayor of New York, has indirectly benefited from approximately $37 million contributed by George Soros to progressive groups that support him.

Mamdani recently told NBC News, "I don't think we should have billionaires, frankly," while reaffirming his plan to raise real estate taxes on "wealthier, whiter neighborhoods" if elected mayor.

However, according to financial records reviewed by the New York Post, Soros' Open Society foundation has funneled more than $36 million to the Working Families Party and nine other organization that have played a key role in promoting Mamdani's 2025 bid for New York City mayor.

According to the New York Post, since 2016, the Working Families Party has received at least $23.7 million from George Soros, funneled through its nonprofit fundraising arm, the Working Families Organization.

Millions of dollars also went to nine other non-profit organizations:

Make The Road Action : $3.51 million

: $3.51 million Emgage Action : $3.47 million

: $3.47 million Community Voices Heard Power! : $2.63 million

: $2.63 million Moveon.org Civic Action : $2.34 million

: $2.34 million Jewish Voice For Peace Action : $650,000

: $650,000 Indian American Impact : $450,000

: $450,000 Progressive Change Institute : $450,000

: $450,000 Council for American-Islamic Relations : $366,010

: $366,010 Drum Beats/Desis Rising And Moving Up: $78,000

"While Zohran Mamdani attacks job creators and rants against wealth, the truth is that he benefits from the millionaire support of billionaires and the very nonprofit network he seeks to disassociate himself from," Eric Adams told the NYP.

“You can’t have it both ways. We need leaders who bring people together, not politicians who demonize success while benefiting from it,” added New York City’s Democratic Mayor, Eric Adams.