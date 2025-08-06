'Speedway Slammer': Indiana to add 1,000 beds for illegal immigrants detained by ICE

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de agosto, 2025

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced announced on social media that ICE will expand its facility in Indiana. will expand its facility in Indiana. "Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds," she stated.

Noem explained that the project will be called "Speedway Slammer," a play on words referencing the Indy 500 race held in the state.

"If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer," the secretary warned. "Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App."

The new beds will be added to the Miami Correctional Center, built over 20 years ago on a former air base. According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, the facility includes both medium-high and low security areas and currently has a capacity of 3,300 inmates.

DHS promised that “soon” the facility will also house “some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE."

Target: 100,000 ICE beds One Big Beautiful Bill, passed by the administration last month.



The legislation includes funding to build 80,000 new beds for ICE detainees, according to DHS.



"We’re not going to stop until we get 100,000 beds," Tom Homan in a recent conversation with FOX. “They may be in that bed for several days; they may be in that bed for several months — but that’s exactly what we need to have the biggest deportation operation in the history of this nation.”



Florida added hundreds of beds to the effort at a new facility known as Alligator Alcatraz, aiming to progressively reach 5,000 beds. Recent reports say the Florida government The Department of Homeland Security said the Indiana deal was made possible by theThe legislation includes funding to buildfor ICE detainees, according to DHS.," promised border czar,in a recent conversation with FOX. “They may be in that bed for several days; they may be in that bed for several months — but that’s exactly what we need to have the biggest deportation operation in the history of this nation.”Florida added hundreds of beds to the effort at a new facility known asaiming to progressively reach 5,000 beds. Recent reports say the Florida government is evaluating building a second facility.

Indiana, an ally of Trump's immigration policy



"We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership," said Governor Mike Braun. "Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states."

As part of this "comprehensive approach," Braun signed an executive order iin January directing state agencies to "fully cooperate" with ICE. Under this order, Indiana State Police can now arrest and detain individuals for immigration violations, while the Department of Corrections is authorized to identify and facilitate the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Although immigration policy is primarily a federal responsibility, some tasks have been delegated to state and local authorities through the so-called 287(g) Program. According to federal data reviewed by VOZ, more than 890 state and local law enforcement agencies in 40 states participate in the initiative. In Indiana, in addition to the two state agencies previously mentioned, three sheriff's offices and three police departments have entered into cooperative agreements with ICE.

"We are participating in the 287(g) program to help keep Hamilton County safe," they explained to VOZ from the Hamilton Sheriff's Office in April. "This collaboration with ICE will allow us to better identify illegal criminal aliens, and then, if eligible, work with ICE to remove them from our community."