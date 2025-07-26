New FEMA program awards states $600 million to build migrant detention centers

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de julio, 2025

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a new grant program of up to $600 million for states to build migrant detention centers. The initiative comes a few weeks after President Donald Trump promulgated the 'Big Beautiful Bill', legislation that will help streamline the deportation program.

According to the agency, the program will relieve overcrowding in detention programs and increase the detention capacity of local facilities. As for the distribution of the funds, they will be distributed by FEMA in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The initiative comes after Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, announced he would seek reimbursement to fund his new detention center, 'Alligator Alcatraz'. The new Sunshine State facility is estimated to cost about $450 million annually.

"Secretary Noem has been very clear that the funding for Alligator Alcatraz can serve as a model for other states and local governments to collaborate on detention," a FEMA spokesman told Reuters.

States have time to apply until Aug. 8.

JD Vance anticipates negative net migration in 2025

Vice President JD Vance participated in a summit on artificial intelligence hosted by podcast All In and The Hill, where he discussed White House immigration policy.

"The counterargument is the courts are trying to stop us at every step of the way. And until about a month ago, we didn't have the resources for ICE to actually get this massive invasion that Joe Biden led into our country. We didn't have the resources necessary to actually process a lot of those people. That has changed because of the Big, Beautiful Bill", Vance said.

"I think in 2025, we will have the first net negative immigration number in about 50 or 60 years in the United States. And so there has been a major, a major, major shift," the former Ohio senator continued. As for the concept of negative net immigration, it occurs when more people leave a country than enter during a specific period of time.