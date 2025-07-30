Kamala Harris rules out running for California governor in 2026

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de julio, 2025

The former vice president, Kamala Harris, announced Wednesday that she will not enter the race for governorship of California in 2026, ending speculation about her next political move following her presidential election defeat to Donald Trump.

In a statement released through her social networks, Harris explained that, after deep reflection, she decided not to seek elective office for the time being, although she left open the possibility of continuing to participate in the public sphere in other ways.

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

"For now, my leadership and public service will not focus on elective office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping to elect Democrats across the country who will fight courageously and sharing more details about my own plans in the coming months," Harris said.

The Democrat, who highlighted her connection to California by calling it "my home," underscored her pride in having served the state as attorney general and senator before taking over as vice president in 2021 under the Joe Biden Administration.

California Democratic primary

Harris' decision reshapes the political landscape for the 2026 Democratic primary in California, where the current governor, Gavin Newsom, is expected to leave office due to term limits. Potential candidates who could benefit from this opening include Vice Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Attorney General Rob Bonta and former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who now have a clearer path to organize their campaigns.

While Harris made it clear that she is not completely retiring from politics, her message signals a renewed focus. "We must be willing to seek change through new methods and innovative thinking, committed to our same values and principles, but not sticking to the same strategy," she wrote. She also reaffirmed her commitment to continue fighting for "freedom, opportunity, justice and dignity for all."

Reactions to Harris' decision



The news generated mixed reactions. Kollin Crompton, director of Rapid Response for the Republican Governors Association (RGA), sharply criticized Harris, saying her decision not to run reflects the impact of her electoral defeat. "Kamala Harris’ political career is over thanks to President Trump. She would have been a disaster for California”, declared Crompton, who accused Harris of damaging the economy and the Democratic Party's image during her time as vice president.

For his part, Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, offered a brief but suggestive comment on Harris' decision. According to notes Fox News, Biden Jr. called Harris' withdrawal from the governor's race "interesting."