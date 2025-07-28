Exclusive interview: Rick Scott dismantles Russian election hacking narrative against Donald Trump and criticizes Hunter Biden's impact on Democratic Party

Published by Agustina Blanco 27 de julio, 2025

Senator Rick Scott, in an exclusive VOZ interview with Raymond Azar, firmly addressed the narrative of the alleged 2016 Russian election hacking, calling it “a complete lie” and "a hoax created by Obama and his team and we knew it.”

According to Scott, this media-driven narrative, backed by the Obama administration, had a dramatic impact on Donald Trump's first presidency.

Scott claimed that the media attempted to sway the election in favor of Hillary Clinton and then Joe Biden, using disinformation as a political tool. "Tulsi Gabbard confirmed what we already knew," he said, noting that the American public, increasingly aware of these lies, is abandoning the media that perpetuate them in favor of more credible sources.

On Hunter Biden

On the subject of Hunter Biden, Scott expressed that his frustration is evident, both at the treatment of his father, Joe Biden, and his exclusion from the presidential race. “I think he's unleashed right now, he's very frustrated how his dad was treated,” Scott said and referring to the pardon granted by Joe Biden, he called it a singular act in the Biden Administration.

The senator stressed that Hunter's case represents a significant problem for the Democratic Party, a point he himself had warned about during his campaign. According to Scott, the contrast between the management of leaders like Obama, whom he accused of appeasing dictators and increasing public spending, and that of Trump, focused on the welfare of Americans, further highlights the Democrats' failings.

He also highlighted the intelligence of the American public, which he said is recognizing these misleading narratives and opting for more honest media. “The lying media, their ratings go down, the honest media, their ratings go up,” he said, noting a drop in ratings for left-wing media that have perpetuated these stories.

This trend, for Scott, reflects a gradual but steady shift in public perception, where credibility trumps misinformation.

Venezuela: Firmness against Maduro

In this regard, he expressed a firm commitment to the Venezuelan cause, stressing the need to maintain pressure on the regime of Nicolas Maduro. Scott confirmed that the Trump Administration, with Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, is focused on ensuring that financial resources do not reach the hands of Maduro. “I met with Marco Rubio last Friday when I was over at the White House. He is completely, very focused on what's happening in Venezuela,” Scott said, underscoring the new administration's determination to address the crisis in the South American country.

In addition, Scott highlighted his support for opposition leader María Corina Machado, with whom he claimed to have spoken the day before the interview. “We do everything we can to support María Corina Machado. I'm very optimistic,” he said, reflecting confidence that U.S. actions, including possible new sanctions, will help hold the Maduro regime accountable.

The senator also acknowledged the suffering of the Venezuelan people, many of whom have fled the regime, and reiterated his personal commitment to the Venezuelan-American community.