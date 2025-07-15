The Democratic Party is lost in its own labyrinth: Kamala Harris leads the race for 2028 to the bewilderment of voters

Published by Israel Duro 15 de julio, 2025

Eight months after the election, and after six months with Donald Trump in the White House, Democratic voters remain unclear where they stand. The party has still yet to implement a coordinated response to the White House's legislative hurricane. Instead, individual efforts by party leaders and, above all, the judges appointed by recent Democratic presidents are trying to slow down Trump's initiatives. Despite this, the loser of the last election, Kamala Harris, is again the leading candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

In fact, the latest poll from Echelon Insights gives the former vice president and Democratic candidate for the White House a wide majority over the next closest potential candidate, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has kept a low profile since leaving the administration. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is trying at all costs to win the support of Democratic voters for a possible venture to the presidency in three years, currently sits in third place.

Buttigieg and Newsom neck-and-neck, Booker and AOC lurking

Harris is projected 26% of the Democratic electorate if the election were held now. Far behind, Buttigieg is forecast with 11% of voters, followed closely by Newsom, with 10% of Democratic Party supporters.

Cory Booker, who notably set a record for longest filibuster with 25-hour speech in the Senate, sneaks into the top five with 7% support. Closing out the top five is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (6%), another who has been gaining momentum as a candidate, especially after her rallies with Bernie Sanders.

Newsom favored without Kamala in the equation, with AOC in third place

If Kamala is taken out of the equation, Newsom would move into first place, albeit with the same percentage of support as Buttigieg (12%). The big beneficiary would be AOC, who would jump to third place with 9% voting intention, leaving Booker behind with 7%. The fifth spot in this scenario would go to former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.