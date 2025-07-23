Victory for Trump: wins $36 million after settlement with CBS over edited Kamala Harris interview on '60 Minutes'
The president called the pact one more in a string of battles won against the so-called fake media, which he blames for years of news manipulation and deliberate misinformation.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he reached a million-dollar settlement with CBS, Paramount, and the 60 Minutes program after suing them for manipulating and editing an interview in favor of Kamala Harris in the midst of the election campaign.
"We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN," Trump wrote on Truth Social, celebrating what he called a milestone in his fight against the corporate media that he believes has systematically misled the American people.
"This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media, who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit," he added.
Paramount, CBS, and 60 Minutes have already paid $16 million as direct compensation, and another $20 million in advertising value is anticipated from CBS's future owners, Skydance Media Company.
A media manipulation lawsuit
The case began after the controversial editing of an interview between then vice president Kamala Harris and anchor Bill Whitaker. CBS aired only a third of the original conversation, removing confusing answers, awkward statements, and even nonsensical snippets, prompting a wave of criticism.
In response, Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit, accusing CBS and Paramount of deliberately altering the interview to protect Harris and manipulate the electorate's perception. The network defended itself by saying the edits were part of the editorial process, but the truth came out when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered the unedited video and transcripts made public.
The full version showed a dithering Kamala Harris, giving chaotic answers on foreign policy, the situation in the Middle East, and her role as vice president.
A doctored interview gets an Emmy
Trump did not miss the opportunity to send a message to the other networks: "The Wall Street Journal, The Failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars are ON NOTICE," he wrote on Truth Social.
