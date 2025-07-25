"They have gone absolutely crazy": Trump accused Democrats of taking advantage of the Epstein case to mislead the country

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de julio, 2025

The president Donald Trump strongly criticized the Democratic Party on Thursday for politicizing the case involving financial mogul and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to distract the country from his administration's accomplishments in what he described as the best six months in the country's presidential history. "The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history.," the conservative leader wrote on his Truth Social account.

Likewise, Trump claimed in his post that, just as they set up the Russia "hoax" on him during his first administration, today they would be doing the same thing with what he called the Epstein case "scam." "They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM. As things are revealed and, I hope will take place quickly, you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX. Everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president added.

Trump vs The Wall Street Journal

Trump's publication came just days after the The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department allegedly told Trump that, after reviewing all the files related to the Epstein case, his name appeared several times in the documents. The media outlet published the story shortly after claiming in a controversial article that Trump had sent a birthday letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003, including a sketch of a naked woman.

In response, Trump sued the Journal for defamation, filing an 18-page document in which he alleged that the outlet caused him "overwhelming financial and reputational damage." Far from retracting, the paper said they would defend themselves "vigorously" after assuring that they were confident in the "rigor and accuracy" of their articles.