Epstein case: House Oversight Subcommittee approves subpoena of the Clintons over possible ties to Ghislaine Maxwell

Published by Israel Duro 24 de julio, 2025

A House Oversight Subcommittee of the House of Representatives approved subpoenaing of Bill and Hilary Clinton to clarify their possible ties to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's business partner.

It was Republican Scott Perry who introduced the motion to issue the subpoenas, taking advantage of a hearing of the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee. The initiative was approved by those present—who hold a conservative majority—through a voice vote, without a roll call.

Comey, Mueller, Garland, other familiar faces to be summoned

Alongside the Clintons, several former senior Justice Department officials—including former FBI Director James Comey, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and former Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales—were included in the list of witnesses submitted by Perry as part of an effort to “expand the full committee’s investigation into Ms. Maxwell.”

In addition, the subcommittee approved a second initiative calling for Comer to issue a citation to the Department of Justice to demand the release of all communications between Biden administration officials—including Joe Biden himself—and the DOJ related to the Epstein case.

Following the vote, it is up to the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, to formally issue subpoenas to the Clintons and others in order that they be compelled to testify or provide requested documentation to the panel. A spokesman for the Oversight Committee noted to The New York Post that "the subpoenas will be issued in the future."