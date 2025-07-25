WSJ says Bill Clinton, other high-profile figures wrote letters for Jeffrey Epstein's birthday album

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de julio, 2025

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures also reportedly contributed to child molester Jeffrey Epstein's birthday album with comments and letters, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the WSJ, Clinton, who socialized with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s, wrote on a page of the album a paragraph in his "distinctive scrawl."

"It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends," Clinton wrote, according to the newspaper.

A Clinton spokesman would not comment on the matter and referred the WSJ to an old statement where it was reported that the former Democratic president cut ties with Epstein more than a decade before his 2019 arrest and was unaware of his alleged crimes.

According to the report, the disgraced financier's ex-partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the one who was obsessed with collecting messages from high-profile names for his fiftieth birthday present: a leather-bound album.

In addition to Clinton, sixty other people allegedly stamped messages in the album.

The WSJ highlighted names such as Wall Street mogul Leon Black, fashion designer Vera Wang, media entrepreneur Mort Zuckerman, former Victoria's Secret leader Leslie Wexner, and Victoria's Secret Leslie Wexner, attorney Alan Dershowitz and the late modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who, like Epstein, was found dead in his jail cell after being charged with statutory rape.

Of course, the WSJ also mentioned an alleged letter from Trump, who has sued the paper, Dow Jones, News Corp and newspaper executives for "defamation" for $10 billion.

A Dow Jones spokeswoman said, "We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit."

Regarding the existence of the album, Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing hundreds of Epstein's victims, told MSNBC that he has clients who recall the album compiled by Maxwell: "The existence of the book is an absolute fact."

Likewise, Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's brother, told the WSJ that he remembers Maxwell organizing the album.

Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors, maintained on Thursday a "productive" six-hour meeting with Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche at the U.S. Attorney's Office headquarters in Tallahassee, Florida.

The meeting came amid heavy criticism of the Trump administration for its opaque handling of the Epstein case, which has sparked an internal rebellion by MAGA activists against Attorney General Pam Bondi. The controversy escalated following the leak of a joint Department of Justice (DOJ)-FBI memo that concluded Epstein committed suicide, ruled out the existence of a client list and ordered an abrupt halt to the review of case files.

Since then, Trump and his administration have attempted to reopen the case, seeking to quell questioning from his base.