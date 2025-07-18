Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de julio, 2025

Congress passed the rescissions package, legislation that allows them to codify spending cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The House of Representatives approved the changes made by the Senate, sending the bill to the President's desk. In total, they approved cutting $9.4 billion.

The last vote in the House ended with 216 in favor and 213 opposed. Only two Republicans joined Democrats in the negative, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Mike Turner of Ohio. Republicans worked against the clock, as they had until Friday to pass the cuts.

The package will rescind $8.3 billion earmarked for foreign aid programs, including funds from the USAID liquidation. In addition, it will cancel $1.1 billion allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which affects funding for NPR and PBS.