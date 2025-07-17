New poll shows strong bipartisan support for Trump's immigration policies

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de julio, 2025

A new poll conducted by Harvard CAPS/Harris reveals strong support for President Donald Trump's immigration policies, highlighting significant bipartisan support for both his efforts to close the southern border and deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

The results reflect the popularity of these measures among U.S. voters, although they also show divisions over the implementation of the policies and concerns about due process for deportation.

The poll data

The poll indicates that 60% of voters support Trump's actions to close the southern border, with 89% support among Republicans, 55% among independents, and 34% among Democrats.

Likewise, 75% of respondents support the administration's efforts to deport undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, with support from 93% of Republicans, 70% of independents, and 59% of Democrats.

In that vein, Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, affirmed: “President Trump is keeping his promises to secure the border and deport criminal illegal aliens—and the American people are loving it.”

Tricia McLaughlin, deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, noted that since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 through June 30, more than 239,000 undocumented immigrants have been deported, with a monthly average of approximately 47,000 deportations, an all-time record for any president, according to reports from The Daily Signal.

Divisions in perceptions of enforcement



However, the survey also shows divisions in perceptions of the enforcement of these policies.

Some 52% of voters believe the administration is "doing the right thing" in implementing its immigration policy, while 48% think it has gone "too far."

In addition, three in five voters expressed a desire for more due process for migrants, to prevent unfair deportations.

79% of respondents support the deportation of undocumented immigrants with criminal records after serving their sentences, but opinions are more divided regarding possible human rights abuses in the deportation process.

On this point, Democrats have raised concerns about human rights violations in deportations.

But when respondents were asked whether Democrats are fighting for human rights or simply trying to obstruct the Trump administration, 52% responded that they stand up for human rights. In comparison, 48% believe their goal is to defeat the president politically.

Rejection of Karen Bass

The poll also reflects a majority rejection of the positions of some Democratic leaders, such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has tried to disrupt Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

When asked whether you favor or oppose allowing some cities and towns to block the deportation of convicted criminals, 65% were opposed. Of those who opposed it, 52% are Democrats, 72% Republicans, and 69% independents.

A majority of voters think that local leaders should not block deportation efforts and that local authorities should cooperate with ICE.

In addition, 67% of voters, including 49% of Democrats, believe the border was "open" during the Biden administration, in contrast to Trump's current policies.

“This latest polling just proves what we already knew: Democrat politicians who are doubling down on their open-borders agenda are wildly out of touch with the vast majority of Americans—including many Democrat voters,” Jackson said.

“President Trump will never stop fighting to make America safe again and remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”