The 'One, Big, Beautiful Bill' signed into law 28 executive orders Trump signed

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de julio, 2025

The "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" signed into law 28 executive orders signed by Donald Trump. This was announced by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who celebrated the news with a statement. The president signed his mega-bill into law last July 4 and organized a big event at the White House attended by Cabinet members and congressional leaders.

"We've delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security for our great seniors. And that's why when you hear things like that, this is the most popular; it's the biggest bill of its kind ever done by far," Trump noted before signing the bill into law.

Days later, Johnson released a statement explaining that the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" codified 28 executive orders that the president had already signed.

"President Trump has done more to improve the lives of working Americans in the last six months than almost anyone could have imagined," the House speaker celebrated.

"He has repaired Joe Biden’s damage and kickstarted America’s new Golden Age. To help accomplish the mission, Congress has cemented President Trump’s agenda by passing the Administration’s signature legislation—the One Big Beautiful Bill. In this historic act, Republicans included 28 of President Trump’s top executive actions – now codifying some of the most significant America First priorities," he added.

In the February edition of the Conservative Action Policy Conference (CPAC), Johnson had already stated his intention to codify as many executive orders as possible.

The 28 executive orders codified by the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill"

Secure our borders.

Declare a national emergency on the southern border of the United States.

Protect the American people from invasion.

End the subsidization of open borders by taxpayers.

Restrict entry of foreign nationals to protect the United States from foreign terrorists and other threats to national and public security.

Implement the President's cost efficiency initiative "DOGE"

Protect U.S. bank accounts against fraud, waste and abuse.

Continue to reduce the federal bureaucracy.

Stop waste, fraud and abuse by eliminating information silos.

Creation of the Iron Dome.

Unleashing U.S. drone dominance.

Restore America's maritime dominance.

Unleash American energy.

Reinvigorate America's "beautiful" clean-coal industry.

Unleash Alaska's extraordinary resource potential.

Declare a national energy emergency.

Immediate measures to increase U.S. mineral production.

Immediate expansion of U.S. lumber production.

Clarify the role of the Armed Forces in the protection of the territorial integrity of the United States.

Keep Americans safe in aviation.

Improve education outcomes by empowering parents, states, and communities.

Reformulate accreditation to strengthen higher education.

Establish the President's Commission Make America Health Again.

Additional amendment to tariffs addressing the synthetic opioid supply chain in the People's Republic of China as applied to low-value imports.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Agreement.

Enforcing compliance with the Hyde Amendment.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Creation of the Garden of Heroes.

Making the District of Columbia "safe and beautiful."