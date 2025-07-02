Pentagon claims bombing of Iran delayed ability to develop a nuclear weapon by "almost two years"

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de julio, 2025

The Pentagon's Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday that U.S. strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities have significantly delayed the country's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, putting it "closer to two years" away.

The bombing, which targeted three strategic nuclear sites in Iran - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - involved 14 anti-bunker bombs and two dozen Tomahawk missiles, according to military officials.

NOW - Pentagon says that bombing Iran has obliterated their "ambition" to build a nuclear weapon.pic.twitter.com/qtKoh3gEZK — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 2, 2025

The strikes, according to the Pentagon, caused significant damage to Iranian nuclear infrastructure. Parnell reiterated the administration's position, backed by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, that the facilities were “completely obliterated”.

In that vein, he noted, "It's not just enriched uranium or centrifuges or things like that. We destroyed the components that they would need to build a bomb", Parnell said, stressing that Iran's nuclear capability has been "severely degraded" And, further, he noted that even Iran's "ambition" to build a nuclear weapon has been affected.