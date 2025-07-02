Pentagon claims bombing of Iran delayed ability to develop a nuclear weapon by "almost two years"

Voz media US Voz.us
"It's not just enriched uranium or centrifuges or things like that. We destroyed the components that they would need to build a bomb," Parnell said.

Fordow nuclear facility, Iran.

Fordow nuclear facility, Iran.Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / AFP

The Pentagon's Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday that U.S. strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities have significantly delayed the country's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, putting it "closer to two years" away. 

The bombing, which targeted three strategic nuclear sites in Iran - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - involved 14 anti-bunker bombs and two dozen Tomahawk missiles, according to military officials.

The strikes, according to the Pentagon, caused significant damage to Iranian nuclear infrastructure. Parnell reiterated the administration's position, backed by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, that the facilities were “completely obliterated”.

In that vein, he noted, "It's not just enriched uranium or centrifuges or things like that. We destroyed the components that they would need to build a bomb", Parnell said, stressing that Iran's nuclear capability has been "severely degraded" And, further, he noted that even Iran's "ambition" to build a nuclear weapon has been affected. 

How was the successful operation to bomb specific sites in Iran?

On the bombing of the nuclear plants, the Pentagon reported that the B-2 bombers deployed numbered 7, which flew non-stop for the 36-hour round trip from Missouri to Iran, with several mid-air refuelings and fighter assistance.

During the strikes, the B-2s dropped 14 "bunker buster" bombs on the Natanz and Fordo nuclear plants. For their part, several U.S. submarines fired cruise missiles at the Isfahan nuclear facility, while another group of B-2 bombers flew over the Pacific during these attacks to act as decoys.
