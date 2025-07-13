'We will work through it': Nvidia CEO downplays Trump's new tariff decision, backs vision to boost American manufacturing

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de julio, 2025

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt to President Donald Trump's tariff agenda, dismissing concerns about potential disruption.

In a interview with USA Today published Friday, Huang said California-based Nvidia “will work through it” and stressed the need to strengthen semiconductor production in the United States.

“Every single year there were rules and taxes and tariffs and policies and regulations, and we survived. I have every confidence that the world is going to survive this, companies will survive this and whatever it turns out to be, we’ll make the best of it,” he said.

Huang met with Trump at the White House on Thursday, marking their fifth meeting since the president took office for his second term. Earlier in the day, Nvidia reached a historic milestone by becoming the first publicly traded company to surpass $4 trillion in market capitalization, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence.

Trump celebrated Nvidia's achievement on social media, noting a 47% increase in the value of its stock since the implementation of his tariffs.

Nvidia backs Trump



NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hails President Trump's "bold vision for the United States, for America, to re-industrialize, to onshore manufacturing."



"Our President wants America to WIN." pic.twitter.com/l3RtpdllXp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 29, 2025

Nvidia's CEO backed Trump's vision of boosting American manufacturing, calling it "great for our industries, ... great for our society.” Huang underscored the economic and national security benefits of bringing back chip production, arguing that it will revitalize worker skills and supply chain resilience.

“We’ve lost a lot of manufacturing capability and skills, which is really great for skilled craft and people that work with their hands and build things,” he said.