'We will work through it': Nvidia CEO downplays Trump's new tariff decision, backs vision to boost American manufacturing
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang backed Trump's vision to boost American manufacturing, calling it “great for our industries, ... great for our society.”
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt to President Donald Trump's tariff agenda, dismissing concerns about potential disruption.
In a interview with USA Today published Friday, Huang said California-based Nvidia “will work through it” and stressed the need to strengthen semiconductor production in the United States.
Economy
Trump announces 30% tariffs for Mexico and the EU as of Aug. 1
Diane Hernández
“Every single year there were rules and taxes and tariffs and policies and regulations, and we survived. I have every confidence that the world is going to survive this, companies will survive this and whatever it turns out to be, we’ll make the best of it,” he said.
Huang met with Trump at the White House on Thursday, marking their fifth meeting since the president took office for his second term. Earlier in the day, Nvidia reached a historic milestone by becoming the first publicly traded company to surpass $4 trillion in market capitalization, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence.
Economy
Nvidia, the first company to surpass $4 trillion in capitalization on Wall Street
Diane Hernández
Trump celebrated Nvidia's achievement on social media, noting a 47% increase in the value of its stock since the implementation of his tariffs.
Nvidia backs Trump
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hails President Trump's "bold vision for the United States, for America, to re-industrialize, to onshore manufacturing."— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 29, 2025
"Our President wants America to WIN." pic.twitter.com/l3RtpdllXp
Nvidia's CEO backed Trump's vision of boosting American manufacturing, calling it "great for our industries, ... great for our society.” Huang underscored the economic and national security benefits of bringing back chip production, arguing that it will revitalize worker skills and supply chain resilience.
“We’ve lost a lot of manufacturing capability and skills, which is really great for skilled craft and people that work with their hands and build things,” he said.
An ally in the Trump administration's decisions
“Nobody likes disruptions and no one likes abrupt changes, but these settlements will — President Trump will settle these deals and countries will reorganize and resettle, and we’ll work through it," he assured, reflecting his confidence in Nvidia's ability to navigate the global trade landscape.