Pressure grows on Trump to fire Pam Bondi after rumored FBI departures of Bongino and Patel

The controversial handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files is causing a firestorm within the Trump Administration. What began as an alleged attempt at transparency months ago quickly escalated into a political crisis that already threatens to provoke the departure—via resignation—of two key FBI figures very dear to the Trumpist base: deputy director Dan Bongino and director Kash Patel.

These potential resignations have sparked an all-out outburst against the country's attorney general, Pam Bondi, the main target for the opaque handling of the Epstein files. President Donald Trump himself, as reported by Axios, is facing internal and external pressure to remove her from office.

Bongino and Patel v. Bondi

Bongino did not report to her office Friday after she staged a tense discussion at the White House with Bondi, whom she blames for the less-than-transparent handling of the "Epstein Files". That meeting included Patel, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief Taylor Budowich. The discussion revolved around the alleged censorship of relevant information about the child molester case and the release of a surveillance video of Epstein's death that critics said had a "missing minute," fueling suspicions again about the opacity of the federal government's law enforcement agencies.

Moreover, recently, the Justice Department and the FBI stated that there was no "Epstein client list" when, months earlier, Bondi herself claimed to the press that a "list" of the child molester was on her desk ready to be reviewed and disseminated. The statement about the supposed non-existence of such a list, coupled with the announcement that Epstein did, in fact, commit suicide, did nothing but rile up President Trump's conservative base and allies.

A rebellion underway

The fallout against Bondi soon exploded. Influential voices in the conservative world and the MAGA movement began publicly demanding Bondi's removal as head of the DOJ. Journalist Megyn Kelly, close to Trump, was one of the first to call for the attorney general's dismissal: "Can confirm it’s Bongino or Bondi - and the pick is obvious. Bondi must go."

Former congressman George Santos, who recently sat down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson, wrote on 'X': "Fire Bondi! Keep Dan and Kash!"

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor, citing sources close to the Trump Administration, asserted that "Dan Bongino WILL NOT stay at FBI if Pam Bondi is not removed, sources close to the Deputy Director tell Daily Wire. The next step is obvious: FIRE PAM BONDI This is NOT NEGOTIABLE."

Likewise, conservative reporter Laura Loomer—very close to President Trump and one of the most critical of the attorney general—published a series of inflammatory messages calling for Bondi's head.

"Even @dbongino is thinking about resigning from the FBI today as a result of Pam Blondi’s lack of transparency at the DOJ and her poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files! [...] Some people who voted for Trump are now threatening to stay home in 2026 because of Blondi’s lack of transparency."

She added, "I want to see President Trump thrive. He will go down in history as THE BEST president ever, but Blondi is tarnishing his admin along the way with her unnecessary distractions. President Trump should thank Blondi for her support and relieve her of her duties."

Ultimately, President Trump makes his own choices. Nobody tells him what to do or what to say. He’s a stable genius with a massive record of success which is why he’s President of the United States, AGAIN.



That being said, as someone who works tirelessly in support of President… https://t.co/MPqmo47M9j — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 11, 2025

Journalist Eric Daugherty also set off alarm bells: "“KASH PATEL considers RESIGNING as FBI Director along with Dan Bongino, if Pam Bondi stays. [...] Holy smokes. KASH AND DAN? NO!"

Likewise, Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA, warned of the political impact of an eventual Bongino resignation, "It would be a huge loss for the country if we lost Dan Bongino at the FBI."

Trump between loyalty and pressure

Amid multiple public calls for Bondi's removal, a White House official quoted by Axios said that President Trump still "maintains a favorable view" of the attorney general. However, the pressures would not only come from conservative figures outside his administration but also from his immediate entourage. The potential resignations of Bongino and Patel, of course, represent a pressure in themselves.

Both top FBI officials—who at the time championed theories about Epstein and the need for full transparency surrounding the case—would be absolutely determined to leave their posts if Bondi remains in the Cabinet, also reported The Daily Wire.

This only increases the pressure on a Trump who has already expressed annoyance at the continuing relevance of the Epstein case as he tries to avoid internal fractures at a key moment in his second term.