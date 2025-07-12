Kash Patel breaks silence on Epstein controversy, doubles down on loyalty to Trump and says he will remain at FBI
Through his X account, the official made it clear that he plans to remain in his post.
Kash Patel denied information that pointed to his possible departure as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Through his X account, the official made it clear that he will remain in office with President Donald Trump.
After the Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did indeed commit suicide and that he did not have a list of clients to threaten, reports pointed to internal tensions between Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
There was even speculation of a joint departure of Patel and Bongino due to differences over how Bondi handled the Epstein documents case. The DOJ's conclusion on the Epstein case prompted a wave of criticism from some heavy hitters in the MAGA universe, including Laura Loomer, Greene and Mike Lindell, among others. They were joined by television host Megyn Kelly, who held Bondi directly responsible for the handling of the case.
According to Axios, Bongino and Bondi clashed internally last week. "Those witnessing the Wednesday clash between Bondi and Bongino in the White House were Patel, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich. During the meeting, Bongino was confronted about a NewsNation article that said he and Patel wanted more information released about Epstein earlier, but were held back. Bongino denied leaking that idea," the media outlet said.
In this context, Patel came out publicly to clarify that he has no plans to step aside as FBI director. "The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States Donald Trump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me," he wrote on social media.
The Trump administration's conclusion on the Epstein case
The document remarks the enhancement of a security video showing that no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held on the day of his death, Aug. 10, 2019. "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and visibility," reads the aforementioned memo.
"According to the memo, investigators closely examined footage from Epstein's cell at the Manhattan prison between approximately 10:40 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019 - when Epstein was locked up - and 6:30 a.m. the next day, when he was found lifeless," Axios added.
On the alleged blackmail, FBI and DOJ authorities found "no incriminating 'client list,'" nor "any credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals." For these reasons, no additional charges will be filed in the case.