Extreme tension among top Trump Administration officials over handling of Jeffrey Epstein files

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de julio, 2025

FBI Deputy Director, Dan Bongino, did not attend work Friday after a confrontation at the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi related to the handling of Jeffrey Epstein files, sources familiar with the incident told Axios.

Bongino's absence led to speculation about a possible resignation, although Trump administration officials confirmed that he remains in his post.

The dispute, which occurred Wednesday, centered on the handling of information linked to the case of the late convicted sex offender.

The conflict arose following the Trump administration's retraction of previous claims, clarifying that there was no "client list" associated with Epstein and that he was not murdered in his cell in a New York prison in 2019.

Along those lines, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI jointly released a statement that said they conducted a thorough review of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein as part of their commitment to transparency.

The review included digital and physical searches, uncovering more than 300 gigabytes of data, physical evidence, images and videos, much of it explicit content related to underage victims.

The material, much of it under court-ordered sealing to protect victims, includes sensitive information such as names, physical descriptions and personal details of more than 1,000 victims affected by Epstein.

The review found no evidence of an incriminating "client list" or credible evidence of blackmail of prominent individuals, nor grounds to investigate uncharged third parties.

The DOJ and FBI stressed their priority to combat child exploitation and bring justice to victims, stating that perpetuating unfounded theories does not contribute to this goal and while they sought to disclose as much information as possible, additional disclosure of materials is not considered appropriate or warranted, prioritizing the protection of victims.

The Epstein Cell Video

At the heart of the controversy is a 10-hour surveillance video, released by the DOJ, showing the outside of Epstein's cell. This video, presented as evidence that no one entered the cell before his suicide, contains a "missing minute" due to an automatic reboot of the surveillance system, authorities explained. This 60-second lapse, which occurs daily at midnight, generated speculation about a possible cover-up.

Bongino, who prior to his appointment at the FBI promoted various theories about Epstein on his podcast, supported the release of the video, considering it proof that Epstein was not murdered.

This position, shared by the FBI director, Kash Patel, provoked criticism among some sectors of the base of supporters of President Trump, especially after the dissemination of the video and the DOJ memo.

As it is, inside sources indicated that Bongino was held accountable for the "missing minute" oversight in the video. In addition, two sources close to Bongino indicated their frustration with Bondi, due to public promises of significant disclosures about the Epstein case that failed to materialize, including the nonexistent "client list."

Wednesday's showdown, witnessed by Patel, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, included a discussion about an article from NewsNation that suggested Bongino and Patel sought to disclose more information about Epstein, but were stonewalled.

Bongino, for his part, denied leaking this information and according to Axios, left the White House in disgust.

The controversy was also joined by influencer Laura Loomer, who criticized Bondi and noted on the platform X that Bongino and Patel were "livid" with the attorney general's handling of the case.

SCOOP:@FBIDirectorKash and @dbongino are LIVID with @AGPamBondi over her DOJ Memo and the lack of transparency from her office regarding the Jeffery Epstein files.



Source tells me Dan Bongino is taking the day off today from his job as Deputy Director of the FBI, and there’s… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 11, 2025

And, shortly thereafter, Loomer again lashed out at Bondi, noting that Bongino not only took Friday off but also that he was thinking of resigning from the FBI:

“Bongino is now seriously thinking about RESIGNING from the FBI as Deputy Director over Pam Blondi’s mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein file release and the lack of transparency at the DOJ”.

🚨 SCOOP 🚨 @dbongino is now seriously thinking about RESIGNING from the FBI as Deputy Director over Pam Blondi’s mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein file release and the lack of transparency at the DOJ.



As I exclusively reported earlier today, Bongino took the day off from… https://t.co/yQ7onpbFq4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 11, 2025

However, a senior White House official indicated that President Donald Trump maintains a favorable view of Bondi, according to Axios.

For his part, Assistant Attorney General Todd Blanche also weighed in and stated on X that he "worked closely" with Bongino and Patel on a joint FBI-DOJ memo on the Epstein files, stating that there were no disagreements in their development and release.

I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files. All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 11, 2025

The Epstein case has generated significant tensions within the Administration, with Bondi, Bongino and Patel at different times expressing frustration at being unfairly singled out.