Republican senators back Trump, dismiss doubts about attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

If it is later confirmed that Iran still has nuclear capability, another attack could be considered.

Congressional facade.

Congressional facade.Drew Angerer / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

Following a confidential meeting with senior administration officials, Republican senators expressed full confidence that the recent attack ordered by President Donald Trump succeeded in dismantling key points of Iran's nuclear program. The session, which was attended by all members of the Senate, focused on the impact of the so-called Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted three facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow.

"The damage to the [nuclear] capabilities of Iran is devastating," noted Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), stressing that the doubts expressed by some quarters are, in his view, "fodder for political discussion." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), meanwhile, indicated that the facility was rendered inoperable and that no one was working in it after the bombing.

White House rejects leaked assessment

The briefing was conducted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Gen. John Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The objective was to detail the outcome of Operation Midnight Hammer, executed with B-2 bombers and bunker buster bombs.

However, an internal Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report, leaked to the media, generated controversy. The document, described as a "low confidence" assessment, posits that the attack did not completely eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities. The White House immediately rejected that version.

"One of the things I'd consider is the DIA said that Ukraine would be wiped out in three days," Cramer recalled, questioning the reliability of the analysis.

Democrats express skepticism

On the Democratic side, reactions were markedly different. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the lack of a long-term strategy and felt the session left key questions about the goals and actual outcome of the operation unanswered.

"There was no coherent strategy, no end game, no plan, no specific, no detailed plan on how Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon," said Schumer, who also urged Congress to strengthen its role through the War Powers Resolution.

Israel endorses the results

Shortly after the session, Republicans held a meeting with the Israeli ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who endorsed the U.S. assessment and assured that the targeted facilities no longer pose an immediate threat. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, also dismissed the DIA report and defended the results of the operation.

Concerns persist, however, about the level of damage to the subway Fordow plant, a reinforced facility built under layers of rock. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said he has seen the evidence presented by the government and said there are no contradictions with the president's statements. Even so, he considers that a deeper evaluation is necessary.

A second offensive is not ruled out

If future information shows that the Iranian nuclear program was not completely disabled, Rounds does not rule out a second intervention. "Another strike depends on what the other options would be," he concluded.
For now, the government's message is firm: the operation was a strategic success. For the Republicans, any attempt to minimize its results responds more to the political agenda than to an objective evaluation of the facts.

