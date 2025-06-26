Trump plans to limit sending classified info to Congress after leaked intel of Iran bombing: report

Published by Just The News 26 de junio, 2025

President Trump plans to limit sending classified information to Congress after an intel assessment of the Iran bombing damage was leaked, according to a news report Thursday.

Media outlets reported Tuesday that the Defense Intelligence Agency assessed that the U.S. strikes that hit Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday had only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months and that Iran had moved much of its enriched uranium before the strikes.

Trump and his administration repeatedly downplayed the leaked intelligence report on Wednesday. And on Thursday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced since-released reports, including one from the CIA that stated Iran's nuclear program has been "severely damaged."

"The intelligence was ... very inconclusive," Trump told reporters on Wednesday in The Hague while meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Reuters reported.

A senior White House official told Axios on Wednesday: "We are declaring a war on leakers."

Trump administration sources told the news outlet that the plan is to limit posting on CAPNET, a system used by the administration to share classified information with Congress.

The leaked DIA assessment was put on CAPNET late Monday. On Tuesday, CNN and The New York Times reported on parts of the assessment.

"Go figure: Almost as soon as we put the information on CAPNET, it leaks," an administration source told Axios. "There's no reason to do this again."

Congressional Democrats have expressed frustration over not receiving a briefing on the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

Hegseth said Tuesday regarding the DIA report, "When you actually look at the report – by the way, it was a top-secret report – it was preliminary, it was low-confidence. This is a political motive here," Reuters reported.

