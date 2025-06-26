Trump calls for "immediately" cancellation of Netanyahu trial: "US saved Israel and now is going to save Bibi”
In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the investigation a "ridiculous witch hunt" and a “politically motivated case.”
US President Donald Trump demanded the Israeli judiciary drop the corruption case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to the Republican leader, the trial should be "cancelled immediately," or, instead, Netanyahu should receive a "pardon," whom he described as a "great hero" who has done much for Israel.
“I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” Trump wrote.
Trump claimed that “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF “JUSTICE” CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!”
The trial against Benjamin Netanyahu
The indictments allege that the prime minister received lavish gifts in exchange for favors, manipulated media coverage in his favor, and sought regulatory benefits for telecommunications tycoons.
Netanyahu, for his part, denies the allegations, claiming they are part of a politically motivated campaign.
In the same vein, Talia Einhorn, a law professor and senior fellow at the International Academy of Comparative Law, told JNS that “having followed the case closely from its initiation until now, I have no doubt that Netanyahu’s claim from the outset that this is political persecution is correct.”
For his part, Haim Shain, a lawyer and professor of law at Shaare Mishpat College in Hod Hasharon, Israel, also concurred with the view of his colleague, Einhorn, noting, “What they failed to do in elections, they are doing through the judicial system, with the backing of academia and the media. For some time, we have understood that these are phony cases.”