Trump calls for "immediately" cancellation of Netanyahu trial: "US saved Israel and now is going to save Bibi”

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de junio, 2025

US President Donald Trump demanded the Israeli judiciary drop the corruption case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the investigation a "ridiculous witch hunt" and a "politically motivated case."

According to the Republican leader, the trial should be "cancelled immediately," or, instead, Netanyahu should receive a "pardon," whom he described as a "great hero" who has done much for Israel.

“I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” Trump wrote.

Trump claimed that “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF “JUSTICE” CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!”