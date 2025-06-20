Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Trump disavows Tulsi Gabbard again: She is ‘wrong’ on Iran's nuclear program

President Trump made these statements to the press after arriving in New Jersey, where he will spend the weekend while meeting with advisors to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.Drew Angerer / AFP

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

On Friday, President Trump said his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she testified in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

A reporter asked the Republican, "What intelligence do you have that Iran is building a nuclear weapon? Your intelligence community had said they have no evidence that they are at this point."

"Well then, my intelligence community is wrong," Trump responded. "Who in the intelligence community said that?" "Your director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard," the reporter answered. "She's wrong," Trump said, moving on to the next question.

Trump will spend the weekend at one of his golf courses while meeting with advisers to discuss the week-long Israel-Iran conflict.

These statements contradict the testimony of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who last month informed Congress during a hearing on global threats that there is no evidence Iran is actively building a nuclear weapon.

For his part, the Vice Chairman, JD Vance, also warned Tuesday that “Tulsi's testimony was in March, and a lot has changed since then.

Trump's stance holds

Trump's stance stands by emphatically maintaining that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," and has suggested measures, including evacuating Tehran.

Trump demands ‘total’ dismantling of Iran's nuclear program

Washington will accept nothing less than the ‘total’ dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a interview with NBC's Meet the Press program.

He further noted, “I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon," the Republican maintained.
tracking