Trump disavows Tulsi Gabbard again: She is ‘wrong’ on Iran's nuclear program
President Trump made these statements to the press after arriving in New Jersey, where he will spend the weekend while meeting with advisors to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict.
On Friday, President Trump said his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she testified in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.
A reporter asked the Republican, "What intelligence do you have that Iran is building a nuclear weapon? Your intelligence community had said they have no evidence that they are at this point."
"Well then, my intelligence community is wrong," Trump responded. "Who in the intelligence community said that?" "Your director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard," the reporter answered. "She's wrong," Trump said, moving on to the next question.
President Trump tells reporters that Tulsi Gabbard is wrong about the Islamic Republic of Iran building a nuclear weapon.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 20, 2025
She has two choices now as far as I’m concerned: she can either amend her testimony before congress where she stated that the Islamic Republic was not… pic.twitter.com/MqY3OXvbwY
Trump will spend the weekend at one of his golf courses while meeting with advisers to discuss the week-long Israel-Iran conflict.
These statements contradict the testimony of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who last month informed Congress during a hearing on global threats that there is no evidence Iran is actively building a nuclear weapon.
Traitor Tulsi Gabbard had ASSURED lawmakers a mere WEEKS ago that Iran is NOT building a nuclear weapon.— Astraia Intel 🇺🇦 (@astraiaintel) June 17, 2025
Putin's agent very likely intentionally MISLED the White House and Congress to delay an American response.
HOW THE FUCK IS SHE STILL IN HER POSITION? pic.twitter.com/AgjyDZXjpQ
For his part, the Vice Chairman, JD Vance, also warned Tuesday that “Tulsi's testimony was in March, and a lot has changed since then.”
No, I'm not saying that. First off, Tulsi's testimony was in March, and a lot has changed since then. Second, if you look at what she said then, her point about uranium enrichment is consistent with what I wrote above.— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025
Trump's stance holds
Trump's stance stands by emphatically maintaining that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," and has suggested measures, including evacuating Tehran.
Trump demands ‘total’ dismantling of Iran's nuclear program
He further noted, “I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon," the Republican maintained.