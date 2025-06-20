Trump disavows Tulsi Gabbard again: She is ‘wrong’ on Iran's nuclear program

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de junio, 2025

On Friday, President Trump said his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she testified in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

A reporter asked the Republican, "What intelligence do you have that Iran is building a nuclear weapon? Your intelligence community had said they have no evidence that they are at this point."

"Well then, my intelligence community is wrong," Trump responded. "Who in the intelligence community said that?" "Your director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard," the reporter answered. "She's wrong," Trump said, moving on to the next question.

President Trump tells reporters that Tulsi Gabbard is wrong about the Islamic Republic of Iran building a nuclear weapon.



She has two choices now as far as I’m concerned: she can either amend her testimony before congress where she stated that the Islamic Republic was not… pic.twitter.com/MqY3OXvbwY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 20, 2025

Trump will spend the weekend at one of his golf courses while meeting with advisers to discuss the week-long Israel-Iran conflict.

These statements contradict the testimony of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who last month informed Congress during a hearing on global threats that there is no evidence Iran is actively building a nuclear weapon.

Traitor Tulsi Gabbard had ASSURED lawmakers a mere WEEKS ago that Iran is NOT building a nuclear weapon.



Putin's agent very likely intentionally MISLED the White House and Congress to delay an American response.



HOW THE FUCK IS SHE STILL IN HER POSITION? pic.twitter.com/AgjyDZXjpQ — Astraia Intel 🇺🇦 (@astraiaintel) June 17, 2025

For his part, the Vice Chairman, JD Vance, also warned Tuesday that “Tulsi's testimony was in March, and a lot has changed since then.”

No, I'm not saying that. First off, Tulsi's testimony was in March, and a lot has changed since then. Second, if you look at what she said then, her point about uranium enrichment is consistent with what I wrote above. — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025

Trump's stance holds

Trump's stance stands by emphatically maintaining that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," and has suggested measures, including evacuating Tehran.