Trump: "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran"

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump warned Monday that those in Tehran should evacuate "immediately," while sharply criticizing Iran for failing to reach a deal with the United States to curtail its nuclear program. His remarks come amid a military escalation between Iran and Israel that has been going on for several days now with an exchange of attacks.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life," Trump wrote on his Social Truth network. He added forcefully, "Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!".

In tune with Israeli warnings.

The president's message coincided with similar calls issued by senior Israeli officials earlier in the day, who urged civilians to leave the Iranian capital in the face of possible new offensives. Tensions between the two countries reached a new critical point with the exchange of attacks that began last week.

On Monday, Iran and Israel staged their fourth consecutive day of clashes. The conflict escalated following Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which resulted in the deaths of several senior Islamic Republic military commanders. Tehran responded with a series of missile launches that stoked fears of a regional escalation.

Early departure from G7 and diplomatic tensions

Hours later, the White House confirmed that President Trump will withdraw early from the G7 summit due to the worsening conflict in the Middle East. Although he will remain for the official photo and a dinner with the other leaders, he is expected to return to Washington later this evening.

The Iran-Israel crisis has overshadowed much of the planned discussions on global security and trade. “President Trump will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told X.