As Musk unleashes his fury at Trump and takes aim at Republican leadership, White House assesses how to contain the damage

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 5 de junio, 2025

The public feud between President Donald Trump and tycoon Elon Musk is reaching levels unimaginable to many. As the Tesla owner launches direct attacks on top Republican leaders in the House and threatens to push for impeachment proceedings against Trump, the White House is plunged into a state of emergency, with high-level meetings aimed at containing a crisis that threatens to crumble the "Big Beautiful bill" from the president, which is the centerpiece of his legislative agenda.

As journalist David Alandete reported from Washington, Trump left the Oval Office at almost 6:00 PM local time, after meeting with his closest advisers and his communications team, which is evaluating how to respond to the tycoon's escalation.

According to the correspondent, the White House is on alert and actively trying to contain the political damage Musk could generate as the midterms approach and attempts are made to pass Trump's tax mega bill.

The meeting between Trump and his first ring, which ended without a statement, came after Musk directed his offensive not only against the president but also against Republican leadership on Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, Musk attacked House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for supporting the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," Trump's mammoth budget package.

“Where is the Mike Johnson of 2023!?” "Where is the John Thune of 2020??" the mogul tweeted, citing past statements in which both Republicans showed concern about the fiscal deficit.

In addition, Musk threatened the Republican Party, claiming he could fund campaigns against lawmakers who back Trump's mega bill, deepening internal GOP rifts.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the "One Big Beautiful Bill" projects a $2.4 trillion increase to the deficit over the next decade.

Amid Musk's public criticism, the White House responded to the mogul through spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who attempted to downplay the attacks.

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted. The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again," Leavitt said.

Beyond Leavitt's public statement, however, the presidential entourage responded more sharply to Musk's insinuations about an alleged Trump link to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Everyone knows President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Palm Beach Golf Club," an official source told The Hill.

"The Administration itself released Epstein files with the President’s name included. This is not a new surprise Elon is uncovering. Everyone already knew this. If Elon truly thought the President was more deeply involved with Epstein, why did he hangout with him for 6 months and say he ‘loves him as much as a straight man can love a straight man?" he added.

Despite the private and anonymous comments, the Trump administration has not responded to Musk. President Trump avoided answering questions from the press during an event at the White House. Thus, there is still much anticipation as to how his administration will react to the threat posed by an unleashed, angry and vengeful Elon Musk.