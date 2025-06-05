Musk, lashes out against Trump, accuses him of being part of the Epstein files and proposes his impeachment

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de junio, 2025

Elon Musk shook the political scene Thursday by launching an explosive accusation against Donald Trump, suggesting that the president is mentioned in the Epstein case files and should be impeached.

In a post on the social network X, the businessman assured that the president appears in the files of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and suggested that this is the reason why such documents have not been made public.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day!" the mogul wrote.

Among the comments, one user proposed that Trump be impeached and replaced by Senator JD Vance. Musk backed up the suggestion bluntly with a terse but blunt, "Yes."

From allies to enemies The clash between Musk and Trump escalated after weeks of tension. Although until recently they were political allies - Musk even donated $250 million to his campaign - the rift began when the entrepreneur fiercely criticized the spending bill promoted by Trump, calling it "a disgusting abomination."

The president responded from the Oval Office in a sarcastic tone, accusing Musk of having "Trump derangement syndrome" and of acting out of spite after leaving his role as White House adviser. He even accused him of reacting that way because the bill would eliminate a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles.



Cross accusations and threats

From that, the conflict escalated. Trump threatened to cancel all of Musk's government contracts, while Musk responded with taunts and new criticisms. "Go ahead, make my day," the X owner tweeted when Trump suggested cutting off his federal funding.

But the tension reached a new level when Musk claimed that Trump appears in the Epstein documents. Although he presented no evidence, the accusation opened a new crisis in the presidential race and put the president under an even more intense spotlight.

The rift between Musk and Trump, two key figures in the business and political world, reveals a dispute that goes beyond ideas and into the personal, with consequences that have yet to be measured.