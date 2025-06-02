DOJ launches an investigation into Biden's latest pardons to see if he was ‘competent’ when he signed them

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de junio, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation into pardons that Joe Biden granted during his tenure's final weeks. Particularly, they will focus on the former president’s family members and prisoners who were sentenced to the death penalty.

Reuters reported that after obtaining an email signed by Ed Martin, a DOJ pardons lawyer, the goal of the investigation is to determine whether Biden "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."

The news comes just weeks after the release of the book "Original Sin" by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson. According to the book, President Biden was a victim of a "politburo" of five people who strongly influenced decision-making in the White House.

As for Biden's final days, he pardoned 39 people and commuted the death sentences of 37 federal prisoners, who instead received life sentences without parole.

"Just before he relinquished the presidency to Trump on January 20, Biden pardoned five members of his family, saying he wanted to protect them from future politically motivated investigations. The pardons went to Biden's siblings James Biden, Frank Biden and Valerie Biden Owens as well as their spouses, John Owens and Sara Biden. Biden on December 1 pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who had pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges," the media outlet noted.

The DOJ investigation will focus on the Biden family members and the 37 federal prisoners.