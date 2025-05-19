DOJ investigates Chicago mayor for "discriminating" against white candidates when it comes to hiring

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de mayo, 2025

Brandon Johnson is under investigation by the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Civil Rights Division. Indeed, the investigation against the Democratic mayor of Chicago is to determine whether he violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits hiring based on race.

Through a letter the DOJ sent to the Chicago Mayor's Office, the mayor was informed that he was being investigated under the aforementioned law. In other words, they fear he is potentially discriminating against white candidates when it comes to hiring officials and staff.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, DOJ assistant attorney general, leveraged a speech delivered recently by Johnson at a church on Chicago's South Side.

At that event, the mayor remarked on the number of African-American officials in his administration, including two deputy mayors, positions held by women, and the city's chief operating officer.

"Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above," Dhillon wrote in the aforementioned letter.

"If these kinds of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions," he added.

Months earlier, Johnson was backed into a corner by congressional Republicans at a hearing that cited a group of mayors who had promoted "sanctuary city" policies.

Members of the House Oversight Committee accused these mayors of increasing crime with their policies, charging them with putting themselves ahead of federal law. One of them was Gary Palmer (R-AL), who even slipped in the idea that these Democratic mayors have committed federal crimes.

"Every crime that is committed by someone that is in our country illegally is a crime that could have been prevented. These mayors of sanctuary cities violated their oath of office by illegally providing sanctuary to criminals," the Alabama congressman fired back in mid-March.