Senate Republicans announce hearing to address Joe Biden's 'cognitive decline'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de mayo, 2025

The Senate announced a hearing to investigate Joe Biden's cognitive decline while in office. It was announced by John Cornyn (R-TX) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO), who were concerned about who was in charge in the White House for the past four years. It will be the first time Congress will address the former Democratic president's health status.

The hearing, which will take place next June 18 in the Senate Judiciary Committee, will aim to examine President Biden's "cognitive decline while in office and the mainstream media’s subsequent coverup."

The Texas senator remarked that he and his colleagues will use this hearing to "uncover the facts" about the health of Biden, who left office at 82 and with serious concerns about his health status.

"For this conspiracy between the mainstream media, Joe Biden’s family, and his inner circle to have hidden the impairment of the President of the United States for years, and lied consistently to the American people about his capacity to make decisions, which are solely vested by the Constitution, is unacceptable. Our Republic depends on having a President who has the mental capacity to do the job, and it’s clear that President Biden did not, so we must use this hearing to uncover the facts", Cornyn added in a statement.

"For four years, when the American people saw Joe Biden, they saw someone who was clearly not capable of making major decisions for the nation. Yet those closest to the President and the mainstream media did everything they could to hide this truth. It’s time to expose how a cadre of Biden aides and family members were the de-facto commander-in-chief, while President Biden was sidelined. I look forward to getting the American people the answers they deserve," said Schmitt, a former Missouri attorney general who came to the Senate in January 2023.

Sentiment for investigating the details of the Biden White House are also present in the House of Representatives, where several lawmakers are pushing to create a select committee to investigate the alleged "cover-up."

This initiative is being led by Buddy Carter (R-GA), who advanced that the committee would focus on "the possible withholding of information from the American public" regarding Biden's health.