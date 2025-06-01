Former President Joe Biden said he could "beat the hell" out of journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de mayo, 2025

The former US president Joe Biden told several reporters Friday that he could "beat the hell out of" CNN anchor Jake Tapper and journalist Alex Thompson, who co-wrote a controversial book detailing the Democratic front-runner's sharp cognitive decline as well as the alleged White House cover-up. "There’s also been a lot of discussion recently about your mental and physical capabilities while you were in office," one reporter commented to Biden during a public event in Delaware, to which the former president responded, with some irony, "You can see that I’m mentally incompetent and I can’t walk, and I can beat the hell out of both of them."

At the same event, another journalist followed up on the various reports about his health and asked the former president about the 2024 presidential elections. "Do you want to reply to any of those reports, and also to the fact that there are some Democrats who are now questioning whether you should have run for reelection in the first place?" the reporter asked. To this, Biden responded, "Why didn’t they run against me then? Because I’d have beaten them."

Biden has no regrets about having stayed in the presidential race for so long.

After issuing this response, Biden added that he didn't ad "anyregrets" about staying in the presidential race for as long as he did, in what many political analysts saw as a decision that ended up being crucial to the Republican candidate's eventual victory Donald Trump. "Look, there’s a lot going on, and I think we’re in a really difficult moment—not only in American history, but in world history. I think we’re in one of those inflection points in history where the decisions we make in the next little bit are going to determine what things look like for the next 20 years. I’ve been talking about that for a long time. And I’m very proud. I’d put my record as president against any president at all."

Also, Biden added, "You notice the 12–the 10 leading presidential historians rated me pretty good up on that list—and the guy I ran against, [they] rated him last. So, we'll see."