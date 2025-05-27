Democrats have "a 20 million plan" to win back the young male vote

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de mayo, 2025

A recently released report reveals that Democrats plan to spend $20 million as part of an elaborate plan to win back the vote of all the young men President Donald Trump took away in the last election.

The initiative, recommends, among other things taken to the extreme, buying ads in online video games.

According to an article in The New York Times, its code name is SAM, an abbreviation for "Speaking to American Men: A Strategic Plan," and it promises a large investment to "study the syntax, language and content that captures attention and goes viral in these spaces."

"Democratic donors and strategists have been meeting in luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters and commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from far-flung places," national political correspondent Shane Goldmacher wrote months ago.

The plan comes to light after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ousted David Hogg as vice chairman even though he was appointed specifically to bring young people back into the party.