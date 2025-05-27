ANALYSIS.
Democrats have "a 20 million plan" to win back the young male vote
The initiative recommends as an extreme measure, among other things, buying partisan ads in online video games.
A recently released report reveals that Democrats plan to spend $20 million as part of an elaborate plan to win back the vote of all the young men President Donald Trump took away in the last election.
The initiative, recommends, among other things taken to the extreme, buying ads in online video games.
According to an article in The New York Times, its code name is SAM, an abbreviation for "Speaking to American Men: A Strategic Plan," and it promises a large investment to "study the syntax, language and content that captures attention and goes viral in these spaces."
"Democratic donors and strategists have been meeting in luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters and commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from far-flung places," national political correspondent Shane Goldmacher wrote months ago.
The plan comes to light after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ousted David Hogg as vice chairman even though he was appointed specifically to bring young people back into the party.
Democrats still searching for a way forward six months later
Communities that Democrats had counted on for a generation or more—young people, black voters, Latinos—swung to the right in 2024. Unlike in 2016, last year, for the first time, Trump managed to be the top vote-getter in a presidential election, winning both the popular and electoral votes.
Republicans have been gaining ground in voter registration for years, even the working class of all races has increasingly leaned toward the incumbent's Party.