DNC one step away from overturning the election of David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta as vice chairs

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de mayo, 2025

A Democratic National Committee subcommittee recommended that the organization invalidate one of its February vice presidential ballots. Among the cases is that of David Hogg, who has generated controversy with his call to run primaries to challenge longtime incumbents in safe seats.

In that regard, it was learned that the DNC Credentials Committee voted to overturn the election results in which Hogg and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta obtained two of the three vice presidential seats.

Christine Pelosi, daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a member of the Credentials Committee, asserted that the decision is "a violation of parliamentary procedure that was raised in a challenge filed back in February by another candidate for Vice Chair."

The vote took place after one of the candidates who was not elected filed a legal complaint, questioning the procedure by which the election results were defined.

In that regard, Pelosi said the Credentials Committee approved a resolution recommending that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) conduct the vice presidential election and administer new ballots for the final two vice presidential positions.

"Meanwhile, Malcolm Kenyatta and David Hogg continue to serve as DNC Vice Chairs. And I think I speak for all of us on the Committee when I say I hope both of these talented individuals put their names on the ballot again," Pelosi stressed.

The Candidates Only five qualified candidates to run on the third vice presidential ballot on Feb. 1: Malcolm Kenyatta, David Hogg, Jeanna Repass, Kalyn Free and Shasti Conrad.

All DNC members must now vote on the recommendation of the Credentials Committee.