Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de mayo, 2025

The U.S. government launched a new strategy to combat the shortage of air traffic controllers, which consists of offering a 20% salary bonus to those who are already of retirement age with the aim of keeping them active longer.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained in an interview with CBS News that keeping the most experienced controllers in service is key to addressing a crisis that, he stressed, will take time to resolve.

"Faced with the lack of personnel, the U.S. offers a 20% bonus for air traffic controllers to delay their retirement," said Duffy. "So as we bring more air traffic controllers in and keep the older, experienced controllers, we're going to be able to make up that difference."

A problem that has been building up for years Staffing shortages at control towers are not new. For years now, the system has operated under severe strain from three main factors: worker shortages, outdated technology, and lack of investment in critical infrastructure.



The issue took on new urgency following the tragic crash on Jan. 29, when American Eagle Flight 5342 collided in midair with an Army helicopter. The incident left 67 dead: all 64 occupants of the plane and the three helicopter crew members.

Actions to strengthen the workforce

Against this backdrop, the Department of Transportation has announced a series of actions to bolster the controller workforce. Among the most prominent is the installation of new Tower Simulation Systems across the country. These devices allow trainees to train in complex airport configurations, coordinate runway crossings, develop safety scenarios, and practice technical phraseology, which facilitates their certification and reduces costs.

Other strategies include expanding opportunities for veteran military screeners, financial incentives for new employees and graduates who reach key training milestones, and rewards for those who accept assignments at facilities where it is more difficult to recruit personnel.

It also seeks to reduce wait times for the best-qualified candidates-which currently can take up to a year to obtain medical and security clearances-as well as increase the number of instructors and establish a new Learning Center at the air traffic controller academy in Oklahoma City.