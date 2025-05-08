Published by Leandro Fleischer 8 de mayo, 2025

In the final months of 2025, a series of aircraft incidents in the United States has set off alarm bells about aviation safety in the country. From fatal collisions to runway crashes, it appears that flying is becoming more dangerous. Some have raised the possibility that progressive inclusive policies, such as diversity initiatives in hiring, may be influencing these incidents.

A series of troubling incidents



The year 2025 began with a tragic event that set the tone for public concern. On Jan. 29, an American Airlines aircraft collided in midair with a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The crash, which left 67 dead, was the deadliest on U.S. soil in nearly two decades.

Just two days later, a medical plane crashed in a Philadelphia suburb, claiming seven lives. On Feb. 6, a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by Bering Air disappeared in Alaska, and wreckage found the next day confirmed the deaths of its 10 passengers. On February 17, a Delta Airlines flight overturned upon landing at Toronto International Airport, leaving 21 injured but, fortunately, no fatalities.

More recently, a notable incident took place on April 12, 2025, when a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by a regional carrier in Alaska crashed shortly after takeoff near Anchorage, claiming the lives of its eight passengers. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), preliminary investigations point to mechanical failure, although adverse weather conditions are also being evaluated. This accident added to public concern, especially following a runway incident on April 3, 2025, when two commercial aircraft, one from Delta Airlines and one from Southwest Airlines, brushed against each other at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. There were no injuries, but the event generated criticism about traffic management at congested airports.

Among the most high-profile in 2024 was the crash on Jan. 8 of that year, when a Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX made an emergency landing in Portland, Ore., after losing a window and an emergency door in mid-air. Although there were no fatalities, the incident, which involved 171 passengers and six crew members, led to the temporary grounding of 171 aircraft of this model by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for safety inspections.

Another significant event occurred on March 7, 2024, when a United Airlines Boeing 777-200, flying from San Francisco to Japan, lost a wheel during takeoff, damaging several cars in a parking lot. The plane, with 249 people on board, landed without incident in Los Angeles, but the event highlighted concerns about aircraft maintenance. That same month, on March 15, 2024, a United Airlines flight bound for Fort Myers, Fla., reported an engine fire shortly after takeoff from Houston, forcing an emergency landing with 167 passengers on board.

These incidents, along with other minor incidents such as runway collisions and mechanical failures, have generated a perception of unsafety.

According to the NTSB, approximately 200 air incidents were reported in the United States between January 2024 and April 2025, down slightly from the 220 reported in the same period of 2022-2023. However, the number of fatalities, which reached 127 in this period, was significantly higher than the 45 recorded in the previous year.

Factors behind the incidents



Experts have pointed to multiple factors that could be contributing to this series of incidents. One of the most frequently mentioned is the shortage of air traffic controllers. According to the FAA, in September 2023, only 70% of staffing targets in control towers were filled by certified controllers, and this figure barely reached 79% including controllers-in-training.

This situation has raised concerns about fatigue and workload, especially at busy airports such as Newark, where controllers have publicly spoken out against "unsafe" conditions.

Another factor is the aging infrastructure and air traffic control systems. President Donald Trump has called the current system "obsolete" and has promised to modernize it, a stance backed by some experts who argue that tracking and communication technology is in urgent need of an upgrade.

In addition, the increasing volume of flights and post-pandemic pressure on the airline industry have been singled out as challenges. Travel demand has grown significantly, but the recovery of staff and resources has not been commensurate, which could be leading to human error and coordination failures.

Are progressive policies playing a role



One issue that has arisen in some public discussions is whether inclusive progressive policies, particularly diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in aviation staffing, could be affecting airline safety. These policies, adopted by several airlines and the FAA in recent years, seek to increase the representation of women and minorities in technical roles, including pilots and air traffic controllers.

Critics of these initiatives have argued that prioritizing diversity over qualifications could lead to the hiring of less qualified personnel.

A 2024 FAA study showed that diversity programs have increased the participation of women (from 5% to 7% among pilots) and minorities (from 12% to 15% in air traffic controllers).

Trump vs. DEI policies



After taking office for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump has prioritized the elimination of DEI programs in the federal government and has encouraged the private sector, including airlines, to follow suit.

His administration considers DEI policies to be discriminatory and contrary to merit, arguing that they favor certain groups based on race, gender or other characteristics to the detriment of competition and safety. These actions have had a direct impact on both the FAA and airlines due to federal regulation of the industry and public pressure.

At the beginning of his second term, on Jan. 21, 2025, Trump signed an executive order mandating the elimination of all DEI programs in the federal government, including the FAA. This order reverses policies from the Biden administration, such as Executive Order 13583 (signed in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama) that promoted diversity in the federal workforce. Instead, it calls for an approach based solely on merit, skills and performance.

A day later, Trump issued a presidential memorandum, which directs the secretary of transportation and the FAA administrator to, among other things, immediately terminate the Biden administration's DEI hiring programs; review the performance of FAA employees in safety-critical positions (such as air traffic controllers) and replace those who do not demonstrate "adequate ability" with "high ability" individuals; and return to a non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring model.

Trump's actions have influenced airlines, which rely on FAA regulation and face public scrutiny. In addition, legal pressure from groups such as America First Legal (AFL), combined with the political climate, led airlines such as American Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue, among others, to eliminate or reduce their DEI policies in 2024-2025.

How dangerous is flying?

Despite all this, experts insist that aviation remains one of the safest modes of transportation. According to the FAA, there are approximately 45,000 flights per day in the United States, carrying about 2.9 million passengers. The odds of a fatal accident are 1 in 13.7 million, according to an MIT study, in contrast to a 1 in 95 chance of dying in an automobile accident, according to the National Safety Council.

Each accident is thoroughly investigated by authorities, and lessons learned are implemented to prevent future incidents.

Measures to strengthen safety



Authorities and the airline industry are taking steps to address concerns. The FAA has commissioned safety reviews of the national airspace system, and the modernization plan promised by the Trump administration is expected to address technological deficiencies. In addition, programs are being implemented to recruit and train more air traffic controllers, although full certification may take years.