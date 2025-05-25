Will the 'Big, Beautiful' bill be the coup de grace for Planned Parenthood?

Published by Israel Duro 25 de mayo, 2025

In less than a month, Planned Parenthood has gone from boasting about setting a new record for abortions in a year to fearing for its survival following the approval of Donald Trump's “Big, Beautiful” bill by the House of Representatives, which would defund the company.

This would be a fatal blow, as the company itself acknowledged, although it opted to play the victim and accuse Republicans of leaving millions of people without health coverage. This point is increasingly less true since Planned Parenthood's own annual reports indicate a decreasing number of patients on purely health issues to the detriment of an increase in abortions and transgender treatments even for minors.

AOC, an example of Democratic desolation

The most radical Democrats were also gnashing their teeth after seeing in the front row how not even rebellious Republican lawmakers were able to derail the bill pushed by Trump himself personally.

For example, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez charged hard against the bill during the voting session on the floor. She wielded the classic slogans of abortionists in these cases, without worrying that their complaints about the end of prenatal testing, screening or the like are actually already results of of the company's own decisions, which prioritize abortions and transgender treatments.

Pro-lifers celebrate the approval of the rule in the House

In contrast, pro-life movements applauded the measure, which they called a "monumental victory." According to the company's own latest earnings report, Planned Parenthood receives more than 40% of its revenue from the federal government through grants, contracts and Medicaid reimbursements.

In other words, the abortion giant pockets some $2 million a day drawn directly from taxpayers' pockets. In addition, the organization's federal funding has been on an upward trajectory for the past 12 years, with a 50% increase since 2013," notes LiveNews.

The other major line of business Planned Parenthood was betting on will also not receive public funds if the rule arrives as it is currently drafted at the president's desk. These are the transgender treatments, for which Trump cut off the money from minute zero of his second term, a move that this rule ends up certifying.

"Trump and Johnson delivered for the American family"

The rule was also applauded by Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, who noted that, in addition to the fight in defense of the unborn and against trans treatments, the bill also includes advantages for families:

"President Trump and [House Speaker] Johnson delivered for the American family! The One Big, Beautiful Bill that passed the House will end taxpayer funding for gender-transition surgeries, defund Planned Parenthood, and increase the Child Tax Credit—all are monumental wins for our great nation. Now it is time for the Senate to get this bill across the finish line, so we can Make Families Great Again," Schilling said.